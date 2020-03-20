Gao Yunxiang, Wang Jing, acquitted of sexual assault

SYDNEY • Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang and producer Wang Jing, both of whom have been accused of sexual assault in Australia, have been acquitted of all charges after two days of deliberation by the jury.

Gao and Wang, both 37, were arrested in March 2018 after a woman alleged that they attacked her in a room in a hotel in Sydney.

Gao, also known as Gavin Gao, was then a rising star who rose to prominence after acting in the Qing dynasty drama The Palace: The Lost Daughter (2014).

His trial in Australia raised attention in China and one of his TV shows, Legend Of Ba Qing, in which he was to play the lead, was reportedly canned due to the case.

When the judge announced the verdict yesterday morning, Gao clasped his hands together in front of his chest. Wang, who was in tears, called his parents to tell them the good news immediately after court was adjourned.

Gao's lawyer Zhang Qihuai wrote on Weibo yesterday that the prosecutors will not appeal the verdict and the duo could return to China immediately.

He said Gao was so happy with the verdict he wanted to cry, but he has not made any plans yet to return to China. He has been out on bail in Australia since his arrest.

Gao missed his family and has not seen his daughter for a very long time, Mr Zhang added. Gao has a three-year-old daughter with actress Dong Xuan, who divorced him in March last year.

During Gao's trial late last year, his lawyer said the sex with the woman was consensual. CCTV footage had shown her kissing Wang voluntarily.

Her inconsistent testimony in court also raised the chances of the men's acquittal. The jury failed to reach a verdict then and the case was retried earlier this year.