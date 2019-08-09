Game of Thrones writers join Netflix

LOS ANGELES • Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have added a new jewel to their crown.

They have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to write, produce and direct new series and films for the streaming giant, the company said on Wednesday.

The contract sees the pair leave HBO after years on Thrones, which demolished audience records, scooped an unprecedented number of Emmys for a fictional show and redefined weekly ''event TV''.

In a statement, Benioff and Weiss said: ''We've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home.''

''Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we're honoured they invited us to join them,'' they added.

No details have been given on the series and films the two will create.

In a separate deal, the pair are also working on a trilogy of new Star Wars films for Disney's Lucasfilm.

The payday for Benioff and Weiss comes despite a bumpy final season for Thrones that enraged fans around the world. The final season, however, bagged a record 32 Emmy nominations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE