Game Of Thrones finale teaser reveals important scenes

The upcoming season finale of Game Of Thrones, the Emmy-winning HBO Original series, will debut in Asia at the same time as the United States on April 15 at 9am on HBO GO and HBO.

The debut date was announced last month together with a new teaser, titled Crypts Of Winterfell, for the show's eighth and final season, which will last six episodes.

Unlike previous Season 8 teasers, the new teaser is not just a mash-up of previous episodes, as it contains some very useful reminders regarding lineage, The Washington Post reported.

The teaser features Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark touring the crypt under Winterfell, where statues of their ancestors and the recently fallen stand.

Voice-overs of now-dead Starks from previous seasons can be heard: Lyanna Stark saying, "You have to protect him"; Catelyn Stark saying, "All this horror that has come to my family, it's all because I couldn't love a motherless child"; and Ned Stark saying, "You are a Stark. You might not have my name, but you have my blood".

A feather falls to the ground.

Then the three living people come face-to-face with statues of themselves as they look now, which is generally freaky and also pretty scary given the implication, according to The Washington Post.

A gust of wind extinguishes their torches, the cold takes over and ice creeps towards them, freezing everything in its path, including the feather.

Arya and Jon draw their swords as they confront whatever kind of undead situation is before them, The Washington Post reported.

HBO has also just released 14 new photos for the upcoming season, with one of them showing Kit Harington as Jon and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in the same image.

There are also other photos featuring Sophie Turner as Sansa, Maisie Williams as Arya and Emmy-and Golden Globe-winner Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Based on the popular book series, A Song Of Ice And Fire, by George R.R. Martin, the hit fantasy series chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom.

Members of the ensemble cast for the seventh season included Dinklage, Clarke, Harington, Turner, Williams and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.