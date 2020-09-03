Game Of Thrones creators join Star Wars director for Netflix series

LOS ANGELES • The creators of Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) will team up with Star Wars director Rian Johnson and actor Brad Pitt for an ambitious new Chinese sci-fi adaptation, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Chinese author Liu Cixin's best-selling book trilogy The Three-Body Problem, which tells the epic story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilisation, will become an international series for the streaming giant.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," Thrones duo David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who will co-write, said in a statement.

The duo and Johnson, who oversaw 2017's critically acclaimed Star Wars movie The Last Jedi, will be executive producers.

Prolific Chinese science fiction author Liu said the apocalyptic series "transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole".

It imagines an alternate history in which a female Chinese astrophysicist caught up in the Cultural Revolution makes contact with an alien civilisation, prompting global fears of an invasion.

Another of Liu's works, The Wandering Earth, was given the big-screen treatment last year. Billed as China's first space-age blockbuster, it became one of the country's highest-grossing movies taking in more than US$690 million (S$939 million) domestically.

Benioff and Weiss signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last August to write, produce and direct new series and films.

Tuesday's announcement is the first confirmed project to emerge from that deal, which was reportedly worth a nine-figure sum and followed an intense bidding war between major studios.

Announcing the deal last year, Benioff and Weiss said they shared a love for "the same books" as several Netflix executives.

"The first time I read The Three-Body Problem trilogy (Remembrance Of Earth's Past), it changed what science fiction meant to me forever," said Netflix original series drama vice-president Peter Friedlander.

Benioff, Weiss and the other producers exchange frequent e-mails and "discuss the books compulsively", he added.

