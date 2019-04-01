Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner not angry that co-star earns 3 times more

LONDON - Sophie Turner would rather not lose out on sleep than profit from a fatter pay cheque.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, the Game Of Thrones actress said she knew that co-star Kit Harington, 32, was paid three times more than her but she was fine with that.

"Kit got more money than me but he had a bigger storyline," Turner, 23, noted.

"And, for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots and I didn't have that many. I was like, 'You know what… you keep that money'."

Last year, as a storm broke in Hollywood over sexual harassment and assaults, the calls to clean up the industry included giving equal rewards to all players.

Turner said she found it harder to accept that she was bowing out in the upcoming final season of Game Of Thrones, after starring in it since 2011.

"I'm just coming to terms with it right now, it's like a death in the family," she said.

"I'm losing the character I've played so long."