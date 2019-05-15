Game of spin-offs: What's next after Game Of Thrones ends

SINGAPORE - When the world finds out who gets to sit on the Iron Throne in HBO's wildly successful television series Game Of Thrones (GOT) next week, the eight-season epic will come to an end.

But the show, based on George R.R. Martin's series of fantasy novels A Song Of Ice And Fire, has already spawned several prospective spin-offs - or successor shows, as he calls them.

Martin has let slip on his Not A Blog blog on May 4 that of the five successor shows in discussion, three are "moving forward nicely".

The Straits Times looks at the fate of these potential spin-offs waiting in the wings.

1. THE LONG NIGHT

The only GOT-related series that has been picked up for a pilot is one that Martin initially said was to be called The Long Night, although he has since walked back the title, saying that he is "not supposed" to call it that.

The tentative non-title should give fans a clue as to what the show is about. The Long Night refers to a period of darkness and winter, thought to be caused by White Walkers, who were later fought off by the heroes of the era, including Bran The Builder - the ancestor of House Stark.

The spin-off, helmed by screenwriter Jane Goldman whose credits include the Kingsman action spy comedies(2014 and 2017), is reportedly set thousands of years before the events of GOT and will star Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks, 2017) as a charismatic socialite with a hidden secret.

Period British series Poldark's star Josh Whitehouse has also signed on to the series, which Martin says will start shooting later this year.

While this is the only series moving forward to the filming stage, it is as yet unclear if it will be picked up for a full season.

2. BRYAN COGMAN'S SPIN-OFF IS DEAD

Fans were looking forward to Cogman, a writer on GOT who wrote the much-lauded A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms episode in the eighth season, helming a spin-off.

But last month, he told The Hollywood Reporter that his show "is not happening and will not happen" and that HBO decided to "go a different way". He is now working with Amazon to develop new shows.

3. MAX BORENSTEIN BRINGS THE DOOM OF VALYRIA ONSCREEN?

Borenstein - an American screenwriter best known for writing Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017) - is one of the writers tapped by HBO to develop a new series set in the same universe.

While no details about the show have been confirmed, an alleged leak has given rise to speculation that the series will depict the Doom of Valyria. Valyria is referred to in Martin's novels as the capital of the greatest empire in the known world that was later destroyed due to an unspecified event - known only as the Doom.

4. CARLY WRAY AND BRIAN HELGELAND HELMING PROJECTS

Writers Wray and Helgeland, who both have impressive resumes, are involved in developing separate successor shows for the series, of which little is known.

Wray's credits include two critically acclaimed television series, period advertising drama Mad Men (2007 to 2015) and HBO's supernatural mystery drama The Leftovers (2014 to 2017).

Helgeland has worked primarily in film and picked up an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for L.A. Confidential (1997).

5. SPEAR CARRIERS

The writer of the book series which kickstarted the television phenomenonpersonally pitched an idea in an interview with The New York Times last year.

He said he wanted to do a show called Spear Carriers set in the same time period as Game Of Thrones, which will focus on commoners who get caught up in the events of the show.

While the idea does not seem to have been seriously considered as a potential show, Martin said: "Maybe I'll convince (HBO) to do it."

The final episode of Game Of Thrones debuts in Singapore at the same time as the United States on May 20 at 9am, with a same-day encore at 10pm, on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420), HBO On Demand (StarHub TV Channel 602, yellow button on Singtel TV remote control) and HBO Go (including on Toggle).

