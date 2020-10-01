Gabrielle Union, NBC settle workplace dispute

American actress and activist Gabrielle Union (above) has reached a settlement with broadcast network NBC following her accusations of workplace toxicity on reality competition series America's Got Talent (2006 to present).

The 47-year-old star of films like Bring It On (2000) was a judge on the series last year, but was replaced after only one season.

Following her exit, Union told entertainment magazine Variety that she witnessed toxic behaviour on set, such as racist comments from talk-show host and guest judge Jay Leno and a contestant who used blackface as part of his performance.

She also recounted an incident in which fellow judge and series creator Simon Cowell smoked on a closed sound stage near Union, who is severely allergic to cigarette smoke.

She filed a harassment complaint against the show in June and also said that former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy, who was recently ousted from the organisation after allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic behaviour, threatened her for speaking out against the work culture at America's Got Talent.

The dust seems to have settled as NBC and Union said in a joint statement that the two parties have "reached an amicable resolution".

No details were revealed, but entertainment publication Deadline reported that Union received "significant" compensation from the network, according to a source familiar with the matter.

NBC added in its statement that it "remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect".