American rapper Future (above) will stage his first concert in Singapore at Zepp@BigBox on May 9.

One of contemporary hip-hop's most successful artists, his last five albums, including The Wizrd, released in January, reached No. 1 on the United States Billboard charts. His No. 1 albums include Future and Hndrxx, which were released a week apart in 2017.

The Atlanta-born 35-year-old is known for songs such as Where Ya At (2015) and Mask Off (2017).

At the Grammy Awards last month, his song King's Dead - a collaboration with rappers Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar and singer-songwriter James Blake - won Best Rap Performance.

Early-bird tickets at $148 go on sale on Monday at 10am via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).