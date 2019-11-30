Funeral preparations for Godfrey Gao

TAIPEI • The body of actor-model Godfrey Gao, who died on Wednesday while filming a reality show in Zhejiang in China, has been moved from the province's Ningbo city to its capital of Hangzhou for embalming.

Taiwanese media said Gao's body is likely to reach Taiwan either tomorrow or next Monday. His real name is Tsao Chih-hsiang.

Gao's father Tsao Tao-cheng returned to Taiwan from Zhejiang on Thursday night, likely to prepare for his son's funeral, according to Taiwanese media.

Asked by the media about his son's death at the Taipei airport, he said: "It's a pity. It's really a pity."

Gao's girlfriend Bella Su, who has neither appeared in public nor released any statement since the actor-model's death, updated her Instagram account yesterday with the words, "Whatever we are... You and I will always collide."

Ms Su, 23, has reportedly dated Gao, 35, for more than three years, but the couple kept their relationship low-profile and seldom appeared in public together.

The two met through Gao's good friend, former basketball star James Mao, and became an item rapidly due to their common school background and love of sports.

The 1.93m-tall Gao studied in Canada and originally wanted to play basketball professionally.

His manager has denied media reports that the two were engaged.

Gao was due to be Mao's groomsman at his wedding yesterday.

JetStar Entertainment, the management agencies of Gao and Mao, said on Thursday that Mao's wedding will be held as scheduled and kept private.