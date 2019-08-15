Full steam ahead for The Vamps

They are only in their early to mid-20s, but the members of British pop rock band The Vamps have already spent close to one third of their lives with the group.

Being in the band through most of their teenage years has been "insane", guitarist James McVey, 25, says in an e-mail interview.

"We've been through so much together. Looking back, it's hard to believe it all happened, but it's great. Travelling the world with your three best friends - I definitely can't complain."

The quartet are known for hits such as Somebody To You and Can We Dance, taken from their 2014 debut album Meet The Vamps, and will be back in Singapore to perform at The Coliseum in Sentosa today.

They have racked up a number of achievements since they started out as a teenage band putting out covers on YouTube in 2012.

All four of their albums have landed in the top 10 of the British charts - with the third, 2017's Night & Day (Night Edition), peaking at the top spot.

The band have been named Best British Group twice - in 2014 and 2016 - at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Besides doing global tours every year since 2014, they are also the first band to headline the O2 arena, a major concert venue in London, five years in a row, singer-guitarist Bradley Simpson, 24, points out.

BOOK IT /THE VAMPS FOUR CORNERS 2019 TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $132 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Ticketek (www.ticketek.com.sg)

He adds: "It's incredible to think of the journey we've been on over the past few years. Not only have we massively developed as artists, musicians and songwriters, but we've also grown up a lot in that time."

Their newest work is Missing You, an EP released in April this year, and their most significant to date.

Drummer Tristan Evans, who will celebrate his 25th birthday at the Singapore show, says: "We wrote and produced the tracks and they came from the heart.

"In the past, I think people haven't thought of us as songwriters and producers. They just thought we sang and played instruments, so it was nice to be able to demonstrate this."

McVey, who appeared on popular British reality television series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last year, says the band went back to their roots with the songs on the EP.

"The EP takes us back to how we started The Vamps - with instruments and melody."

The musicians are not resting on their laurels. Simpson says the band are already working on new material, which they plan to release in the coming year.

"2020 will be a big year for us, with lots of new music and shows. We just want to keep doing what we've been doing, writing new music and sharing it with our fans."

He adds that the quartet, who also include 23-year-old bassist Connor Ball, are keen to perform for their fans in Singapore again. They last played here in 2016.

"We've been so lucky with our fans. So many have been with us since early on and have grown with us, but we've also gained new ones over the last few releases," he says.

"It's amazing getting to meet them all. We can't wait to see our fans in Singapore."