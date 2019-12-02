'Frozen 2' tops 'Knives Out' at Thanksgiving weekend box office

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Walt Disney's "Frozen II" carved out the biggest share of the box office over the post-Thanksgiving weekend, but North American theaters remain mired in a slowdown.

Anna and Elsa from Arendelle scored US$85.3 million (S$116.5 million) in US and Canadian theaters, Comscore estimated Sunday (Dec 1).

Box Office Pro had forecast US$85 million over three days.

"Knives Out," an acclaimed film from "Star Wars" director Rian Johnson, came in second with US$27 million.

The second straight weekend at the top for "Frozen II" still wasn't enough for the animated sequel to lift the overall box office above the year-earlier mark.

Thanksgiving weekend last year generated US$203.8 million during the three-day portion, thanks to "Ralph" and "Creed II."

The other new film in wide release, Universal's "Queen & Slim," opened in fifth place with US$11.7 million.

The drama is "a reminder of the compelling artistry that can come out of Hollywood when there's inclusion in front of and behind the camera," according to the New York Times.