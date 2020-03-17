Frozen 2 on Disney+ three months ahead

LOS ANGELES • Parents, get ready to hear a lot of singing.

Walt Disney is making its blockbuster movie Frozen 2 (2019) available on its streaming service Disney+ three months ahead of schedule, as the coronavirus outbreak forces employees around the world to work from home.

The Burbank, California-headquartered group streamed the movie beginning on Sunday in the United States to provide "families with some fun and joy during this challenging period", according to a company statement.

The decision comes during a difficult time for Disney: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is rising from Italy to the US, forcing mass closures of major entertainment venues including theme parks to curtail infections.

Disney has struggled to find the right programming for Disney+, its most important new business initiative in years.

While subscribers of the five-month-old streaming service jumped to 28.6 million by early last month, it has seen a number of high-profile projects fizzle, including a Muppets series with Josh Gad and halting the production of the Lizzie McGuire show.

Disney+ saw a big jump in social media and other conversations after its launch, according to Engagement Labs, a market research firm that tracks such data.

Weekly impressions for the service have trailed a bit since then and remain only a third of what Netflix generates. The Star Wars-spin off, The Mandalorian (2019), has been the service's biggest hit.

"For the shows, we only have data for The Mandalorian for Disney+, which means it's the only original show they have that has enough consumer conversations that can be measured in our platform," Engagement Labs said.

Frozen 2 may help. The film opened to record worldwide sales for an animated picture last year after netting US$358.4 million (S$510 million) globally. It was released on the platform in the US on Sunday, as companies around the world told staff to work from home in a bid to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among employees.

The movie's messages of "perseverance and the importance of family" are "incredibly relevant during this time", chief executive Bob Chapek said in the statement.

The firm will roll out Frozen 2 in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand today.

BLOOMBERG