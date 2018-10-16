From Teletubbies to Moon Baby

CANNES (France) • Fans of Teletubbies creator Andrew Davenport can go over the moon now that he has a new show called Moon And Me. The BBC series got its world premiere on Sunday at the MIPJunior children's entertainment market in Cannes, France.

Davenport, an actor and puppeteer, introduced the show by video link from Atlanta, Georgia, where he is rushing to finish the first series for the BBC's pre-school CBeebies channel. He left his home in London for rural Georgia so that he could work "18-hour days on the show", which is a mix of puppetry and stopmotion animation.

The story revolves "around a doll called Peppianna who comes alive when the Moon shines on her toy house. When she wakes up, she writes a letter to the Moon. But little does she know that on the Moon lives a character called Moon Baby who comes... to the toy house and... brings the other toys in the house to life", he said.

