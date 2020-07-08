From Little Women to horror flick Swallow: Movies available online in July

SINGAPORE - Shaw Theatres has launched its KinoLounge pay-per-view site while rival Cathay has announced its Cathay CineHOME site, coming later this year. Here are some movie titles to look out for online in July.

KINOLOUNGE

Together with the Singapore Film Society, Shaw is presenting three films on this pay-per-view site. It costs $4.99, $9.99 or $12.99 to rent a film, which will be available for 14 days, with a watch window of 48 hours once you press play. The pricing is to reflect older, recently released and new titles.

Psychological horror work Swallow (2019), starring Haley Bennett, is available now.

On July 10 comes the documentary The Painter And The Thief, which The Guardian newspaper hailed "the year's most moving documentary". After a Czech artist has her work stolen, she contacts the thief with a proposition: She would like to paint him, and an unlikely relationship forms.

On July 17, the documentary Spaceship Earth will be released. It details the events of 1991 when eight men and women were sealed into a dome-shaped microcosm of Earth called Biosphere 2. It was a simulation designed to test sustainability, but what resulted was a media circus with lessons for everyone involved.

From July 14, KinoLounge will host the Singapore French Summer Festival as part of the French National Day celebrations. Details to come.

NETFLIX

Little Women

July 9



A still from Little Women starring (from left) Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES



Director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, 2017) adapts the 1868 novel about the March family, who live in genteel poverty in 19th century Massachusetts.

This 2019 film won Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan.

The Old Guard

July 10



A still from the film The Old Guard. PHOTO: NETFLIX



In this action-fantasy based on a graphic novel, Andy (Charlize Theron) is the leader of a secret clan of immortal warriors with a mission to protect the human race. But after new enemy emerges, one which knows how to defeat their special powers, the clan finds itself in a battle for survival.

HBO GO and HBO

July 25

Official Secrets



A still from Official Secrets starring Keira Knightley. PHOTO: HBO



This 2019 biopic looks at the life of translator and linguist Katherine Gun, who in 2003 was working in a British intelligence agency. When she discovers that the United States is looking for compromising information on diplomats to help sway the United Nations towards voting for an invasion of Iraq, she becomes a whistle-blower. Keira Knightley stars as Gun.