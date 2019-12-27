Friends theme song writer never learnt music

WASHINGTON • Allee Willis, who helped to compose the theme song for hit television show Friends, has died at age 72, her partner Prudence Fenton announced on Wednesday.

"Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10, 1947-Dec 24, 2019," Fenton wrote on her Instagram account in a post with a photo of Willis, referring to the 1979 hit she co-wrote for funk group Earth, Wind and Fire.

Willis' Instagram account also included a screenshot of an article about her death along with the caption: "We are extremely shocked and devastated to share this news."

She died on Tuesday of a "cardiac event", The New York Times reported, citing her publicist.

I'll Be There For You, performed by the Rembrandts in 1995, became one of the most recognised television theme songs of all time.

She won a Grammy in 1985 for her work on the soundtrack for Beverly Hills Cop and was nominated another two decades later for The Colour Purple, according to the Recording Academy's website.

Willis, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year, also found success with the Pointer Sisters' Neutron Dance (1976) and Pet Shop Boys with Dusty Springfield's What Have I Done to Deserve This? (1987).

Willis did not know how to play music but learnt to become a songwriter by listening to the rhythms coming through the walls of Motown studios in Detroit, the city in which she grew up, according to the Times.

"I, very thankfully, have a few songs that will not go away," Willis told the newspaper.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE