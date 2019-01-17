Fresh sex abuse claims put halt to R. Kelly tour

SYDNEY •Controversial American singer R. Kelly's planned Australian tour has been abandoned in the wake of a fresh row over sexual abuse allegations against him, it was reported yesterday.

Promoter Big Music Tour had announced concerts by Kelly next month in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before heading to New Zealand.

But there was confusion about the tour after Kelly said on social media that the promoter's announcement was "fake" and he knew nothing about it.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported yesterday that the promoter said contracts were in place with Kelly and his management for an Australian tour, but that it had ended discussions after the airing of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which features his alleged victims of sexual abuse.

Kelly denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

But Big Music said given the controversy surrounding the artist, it had "decided not to move forward and is focusing on other events".

No tickets had been sold for the Kelly concerts because of the confused situation with the artist's management.

Kelly, 52, who won three Grammys in 1998 for his song I Believe I Can Fly, was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

