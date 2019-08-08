Free viewing on Singtel TV till Monday

Current Singtel mobile, broadband and television customers can unlock more entertainment options this National Day with the free preview of Singtel TV, Singtel TV Go and its video streaming platform Cast.

The preview began on Tuesday and will last through the upcoming long weekend until Monday.

Over 150 channels on Singtel TV will be available for free viewing during this period.

Football fans can tune into all 10 opening weekend matches of the Premier League live, including Manchester United versus Chelsea on mio Stadium (Singtel TV Channel 102) on Sunday at 11.30pm.

Movie buffs can catch action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, on Fox Movies (Singtel TV Channel 414) on Saturday at 9pm.

The same channel will also air the hit Marvel film Black Panther (2018) on Sunday at the same time.

Kids can enjoy the Season 3 premiere of Club Mickey Mouse on Disney XD (Singtel TV Channel 232) on Saturday and Sunday at 1.30pm.

Jan Lee