Free StarHub cable TV shows for one week

As part of the annual National Day festivities and Singapore's Bicentennial celebrations, telco StarHub is offering free access to more than 80 cable channels.

For one week - from noon on Aug 8 to noon on Aug 14 - non-subscribers of StarHub's service can catch their favourite programmes via the StarHub Go streaming app or on www.starhubgo.com.

Existing StarHub Entertainment and StarHub TV customers will also have more than 130 other channels to choose from on their television set.

These channels include those exclusive to StarHub, such as BBC Earth, Makeful, Hub VV Drama and tvN Movies.

This is in conjunction with StarHub's National Day special offers - customers can sign up for any additional StarHub Entertainment Pass and enjoy 50 per cent discount for three months on these additional passes until Aug 31.

Programmes available during this free preview period include the hit Hollywood romantic-comedy flick Crazy Rich Asians (2018), which will air on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601) on Aug 9 at 7pm and the following day at 3.20pm.

Fans of Malay entertainment can catch drama Cinta Tanpa Henti on Hub Sensasi (StarHub TV Channel 123) from Monday to Friday at 9pm while those who love Tamil cinema can watch Nalaiya Iyakkunar - a contest for budding film-makers - which airs on Sundays at 10.30pm on Kalaignar TV (StarHub TV Channel 141).

Children can also watch the We Bare Bears Special which premieres on Aug 9 at 9am on Cartoon Network (StarHub TV Channel 316).

The special revolves around the bears trying to help Panda meet his favourite K-pop boy band Monsta X - who are the first South Korean act to guest star on the hugely popular animated series.

Mr Yann Courqueux, vice-president, home product, StarHub, said in a statement: "2019 marks a momentous year for Singapore. As a home-grown company, we want to do our part and celebrate the nation's growth with all at home."