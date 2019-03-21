Four-year-old boy not convinced man talking to him is Prince Harry

LONDON - Maybe Harry is not prince charming enough. On Wednesday (March 20), the British royal initially could not persuade a four-year-old boy to believe that he was Prince Harry.

He had turned up to meet the kids at the playground in St Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Acton, west London. One of them failed to recognise him, asking: "When is Prince Harry coming?"

The boy was finally convinced that he was looking at the real deal when the 34-year-old reassured him, saying: "I'm the real Harry. I've just had my hair cut for the occasion."

According to People magazine, Prince Harry had said he was used to such reactions from kids, who expected a prince, based on what they had read or seen in storybooks, to wear "a crown or a cape".

On Wednesday, Prince Harry said in jest that he might do just that to win them over.

Since he was heading next to Orlando, Florida - home to Disney World - he said he had to be prepared to come across kids who might confuse fantasy with reality.

"I'm worried because the American kids, especially next to Disney World, are going to be thinking: 'You ain't no prince, you ain't dressed like a prince.' So I am going to pack a crown and a cape this time and some funny pointy-toed shoes."