Former Taiwanese boy band 183 Club member Jacky Chu arrested for drug offences again

Former member of Taiwanese boy band 183 Club Jacky Chu has been arrested for drug offences yet again.

According to Taiwanese media, Chu, 40, was busted by police in Taipei on Monday night (April 13) for possession of marijuana oil.

He had reportedly gone to a bar that same night with a vape containing marijuana oil as well.

This is not Chu's first drug offence. In 2007, months after he was kicked out of the now-defunct 183 Club because of numerous reports of his hard partying lifestyle, he was found to have consumed marijuana and was sent to rehab for 47 days. He had promised then that he would never touch drugs again.

But his professional life took a big hit in 2013 when he was once again discovered to be in possession of marijuana.

Though a urine test later revealed that he had not consumed the drugs, his reputation was in tatters.

Chu changed his Chinese name to Chang Yu-tien, reportedly for better luck, but that did not avert his most recent brush with the law.

According to Taiwanese news outlet Apple Daily, Chu's mother appeared to be frustrated with her son's repeat offences.

She told the newspaper: "We don't know anything. I told his father that we're not caring about him anymore. Let him be. We didn't know what was going on at all and later found out that there were police at our place."

During his tenure as a member of 183 Club, Chu participated in several popular idol dramas such as The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005), which starred fellow member Ming Dao, and The Magicians Of Love (2006) - where he was one of the leads alongside members Sam Wang and Ming.

In more recent years, he had been working in China, landing supporting roles on dramas such as Prince Coffee Lab (2018).