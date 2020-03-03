Former rivals Katy Perry and Taylor Swift 'text a lot'

For years, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among pop music's most famous rivals.

Things took a turn for the worse when Perry's former dancers left Swift's Red tour to join Perry for her Prism tour.

Right before the release of her 1989 album in 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone magazine: "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

But the duo publicly buried the hatchet last year and they seem to be getting along fine now, so fine that Perry recently told a magazine that they "text a lot".

In the interview with fashion magazine Stellar published last Friday, Perry said: "Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot."

Perry also had much praise for Swift's latest Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

"I was impressed by her documentary because I saw self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability," said Perry.

"I was excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't," she added.

As Swift sings in her album Lover (2019), for these two enemies turned friends, "it's nice to have a friend".

Last year, Perry made a cameo in Swift's You Need To Calm Down music video, with the two hugging while dressed as junk food - with Perry as a burger and Swift as a packet of fries.