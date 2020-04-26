Former K-pop idol Park Yoo-chun draws flak for meeting with South Korean governor

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Only a day after being cleared of punishment for unpaid damages by a court, singer-turned-actor Park Yoo-chun has raised eyebrows again, this time for his untimely meeting with a South Korean governor.

On Thursday (April 23), Park gave an official explanation for his private appointment earlier that day with Mr Ahn Byung-yong, mayor of Uijeongbu city in Gyeonggi province, saying that the meeting was a courtesy call.

"Today's meeting with the mayor was arranged, thanks to the connection between the mayor and my long-time manager," Park posted on his social media account.

"The mayor gave me words of encouragement and genuine advice on life. He also told me to accept my past mistakes and to lead a life volunteering for society and working to help better the lives of socially disadvantaged people, with a sincerely regretful heart," he added.

The 33-year-old released the statement as the meeting had sparked off controversy.

On Wednesday, Park attended his detention judgment trial at Uijeongbu District Court for allegedly failing to pay damages to one of the four women who had accused him of sexual assault.

A detention judgment trial is held when the debtor does not attend an appointment for property elucidation or refuses to submit his or her property list.

In September last year, the Mediation Centre of Seoul Court confirmed its order for Park to pay a compensation of 50 million won (S$57,886) to the woman who had filed a suit.

The court in Uijeongbu decided on Wednesday that there would be "no punishment" for Park, which typically means either the punishment is unjust or the debtor has fulfilled his duties until the trial date.

Park's meeting with mayor Ahn raised public eyebrows as the member of boy band JYJ has been showing signs of resuming his career, despite pledging to retire from the entertainment industry amid a drug scandal last year.

Local media outlets reported that government officials at Uijeongbu City said they were not aware why the mayor had met Park and what was discussed between the two.