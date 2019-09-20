Former iKON leader B.I admits to drug use

SEOUL • Former iKON leader B.I admitted to drug use after he was grilled by the police on Tuesday for 14 hours.

B.I, 22, who quit the Korean boy band in July, was said to have bought drugs in 2016.

He joined other artists engulfed in a K-pop scandal that started early this year, when media outlet Dispatch published Kakao Talk messages from three years ago.

The messages were said to be about buying drugs, with a dealer telling B.I that it could land him in trouble.

The police, on Wednesday, said they will soon call up Yang Hyun-suk, former chief of YG Entertainment which manages iKON.

Korean media have reported that while the dealer was hauled up by the authorities then, they did not question B.I. The dealer said Yang told her to retract her testimony.

Yang has also been probed by the authorities over his alleged gambling in Las Vegas, using proceeds from shows held by YG artists in the United States.