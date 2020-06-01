Former Hong Kong actress Gigi Lai hopes adults can lead children to a better future on Children's Day

Former Hong Kong actress Gigi Lai was well-known for roles such as Zhao Min in TVB's The Heaven Sword And The Dragon Sabre (2000) and Noble Lady Wah in War And Beauty (2004).
Former Hong Kong actress Gigi Lai may have left the entertainment industry for more than a decade, but she remains active on social media.

She has also posted photos of her three daughters - whom she calls The Three Little Pigs - although they are only seen with their backs to the camera or with their faces covered.

Lai, 48, is married to Hong Kong businessman Patrick Ma, 64, and the couple have three daughters - twin girls, Patricia and Gianna, nine, and Pegella, seven.

On Monday (June 1), she posted two photos of her three daughters climbing a tree to mark Children's Day, which is celebrated on June 1 in China.

She wrote: "Today is a special day for children ... no matter how or where Children's Day is celebrated, there is one thing we have in common: our sincere love and wishes for them."

She also hoped that adults, once children themselves, could stay young at heart and lead children to a better future.

Lai was a former TVB actress who was well-known for roles such as Mongolian princess Zhao Min in TVB's adaptation of Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Heaven Sword And The Dragon Sabre (2000) and Noble Lady Wah in the palace drama War And Beauty (2004).

She retired from show business in 2008 to take care of her younger brother, who was then recovering from serious brain injuries after a traffic accident, and to help him run his skin care centre.

今天是屬於未來主人翁的特別日子，祝福世界各地的小朋友 "國際兒童節快樂" 🧒👦🏻👧🏽👶🏼🌏 不論世界各地以何種方式慶祝，有一點是共通的，那就是對孩子們發自內心的喜愛和真誠的祝願🙏🏼 希望大家都能快快樂樂地生活🌻，平平安安地成長🌳，當然也祝福曾經擁有童年的大人們能夠常保赤子之心❤️，帶領孩子們迎向更美好的未來🌈 #國際兒童節快樂 #多個機會同3隻小🐷慶祝
