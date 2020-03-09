Former Category III film star Rachel Lee posts picture with her daughter

Remember Loletta Lee, the Hong Kong actress who acted in the Raymond Wong movie Happy Ghost (1984) but who gained fame after acting in Category III films such as The Spirit Of Love (1993) and Crazy Love (1993)?

Now known as Rachel Lee, the 54-year-old caught the media's attention recently when she posted on Instagram a photo of herself with her 22-year-old daughter.

Annise Hui is her daughter with music composer Clarence Hui, whom she married in 1996.

Many people had felt that the marriage would not last due to the disparity in looks, with some even calling them "Beauty and the Beast".

The couple divorced in 2000, with Lee getting custody of Annise.

Lee was later involved in an on-off relationship with songwriter Calvin Poon for 10 years before they broke up in 2016.

Lee told the media that her daughter has no plans for now to enter the entertainment industry and said they have a good relationship.

She called herself a good listener and added that her daughter is more obedient than her when she was younger.

Annise is currently an undergraduate in Canada.