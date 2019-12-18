Former actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial

Former television actress Lin Liyun was buried at sea on Monday following her funeral and cremation.

She died of pneumonia last Saturday aged 58.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Lin had no religious affiliation in life and felt that a sea burial would be "freer".

The actress' husband Chen Zhicheng said Lin had idolised her grandfather.

"In her grandfather's time, sea burials were not common, but he chose to depart in that way and I think that influenced her."

Lin was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy - a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and one's movement - in 2010.

She told Shin Min in 2015 she began using a wheelchair in 2014.

The eldest of Lin's three children, dance student Chen Meiqi, 29, told Lianhe Wanbao: "My mother always encouraged us to be independent - she was a strong woman and our role model."

"She always told us growing up that when she was hurt, she would not cry or whine to her mum and dad and we need to be able to take care of ourselves instead of relying on others," she added.

Lin starred in various Channel 8 dramas in the 1980s, such as CID 83 opposite Huang Wenyong. He died after a six-month battle with lymphoma in 2013 at 60.

In 1991, she became the first actress under Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), now known as Mediacorp, to be affected by a new contract clause. It stipulated that actresses who get pregnant will have their contracts terminated.

According to news archives, Lin was unaware she was pregnant when she signed a one-year contract with the broadcaster.

After considering her circumstances, SBC allowed her to stay on until the start of 1992.

She made fewer appearances after the 1980s and early 1990s, taking on roles only periodically, such as in 2006 drama Family Matters.

She also appeared in a short film by Anthony Chen called The Reunion Dinner (2011).

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, Chen recalled directing her: "I'm glad making films has given me a chance to rediscover many actors.

"There was one scene in the film in which she was looking in the mirror and I thought it was beautiful and touching - much like a mother from an earlier generation."

Lin's wake was attended by actors such as Chen Shucheng, Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen.