Former actress Jacelyn Tay and husband divorce

Former Mediacorp actress Jacelyn Tay is splitting up with her husband of eight years.

The health coach and founder of wellness centre Body Inc posted on Instagram on Sunday that she is at the final stage of divorce proceedings and acknowledged that "many may be shocked".

Tay, 43, married businessman Brian Wong in 2010. They have a seven-year-old son, Zavier.

In her post, she assured fans: "Don't worry, me and Zavier are fine."

She uploaded a picture of her sending her son off at the airport and a picture of him with his father on a plane. The two were headed to Europe for a holiday.

On Friday, Tay posted a family photo celebrating her son's achievements in school.

She did not divulge the reason behind the break-up, saying: "I do not think I owe anyone the reason for divorce except to my son. Even if you guys know, you can't help or change anything for us.

"Hence, I ask all who truly care for me and Zavier to give us a peaceful Christmas this year."