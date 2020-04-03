Former actress Idy Chan, famous for playing Xiaolongnu, turns 60

Idy Chan is no longer actively acting and does not seem to have a presence on social media.
14 min ago
Andy Lau called her Gugu (Aunt), Chow Yun Fat called her my dear.

Former Hong Kong television actress Idy Chan, who played Xiaolongnu (Little Dragon Girl) alongside Lau in the 1983 TVB adaptation of The Return Of The Condor Heroes, turned 60 recently and is still fondly remembered for her portrayal of the character.

Chan, who used to date Chow, is no longer actively acting and does not seem to have a presence on social media.

But that has not stopped her fans from posting a picture of her birthday celebration on social media recently, after she gave them an autographed photo of the event.

Several fans commented that she still looked good at 60, just like the "cool and eternal beauty" she played almost 40 years ago.

The late novelist Louis Cha had praised Chan's portrayal of Xiaolongnu as the one closest to the character he has in mind in his novel.

Chan joined TVB's acting class at the age of 17 in 1977, and acted in 1978 TV serial Vanity Fair along Chow. They began dating after the show, but broke up after five years.

She married casino tycoon Peter Chan in 1984, but they divorced in 1992.

These days, Chan is mainly in the news for taking part in charity activities.

