Football star Kylian Mbappe hopes to meet singer Jacky Cheung

HONG KONG - Jacky Cheung is a big shot in the Chinese music world but even the God of Song would not have thought that a hotshot in faraway France - footballer Kylian Mbappe - would be among his legion of fans.

But the proof came when the Paris Saint-Germain striker, 19, posted a video online last week to welcome the 57-year-old singer's visit to the French capital.

"How are you? I'm Mbappe and heard that you're coming to Paris for a concert," said the striker who won the World Cup with France this year and was named Fifa Best Young Player for his contributions.

"I wish you all the best. I hope to meet you one day," he added in the video that was posted on the club's Weibo account.

PSG, like other top European clubs, maintains a social media presence in China, with the goal of scoring lucrative deals in the country.

According to China Press, the video also showed Mbappe signing autographs on customised PSG jerseys with the words Jacky Cheung No. 207.

The Paris concert on Wednesday (Nov 28) was the 207th in the singer's global world tour. Cheung, who also performed in London last Friday, started his current tour in Beijing back in 2016.

If the two superstars do meet one day, Cheung is very unlikely to take up any invitation from Mbappe for a kickabout outdoors.

In a recent interview over how he keeps in shape to be in a league of his own, Cheung said: "I don't like the sun. And because my skin is very sensitive, I get sunburnt very easily, and my skin starts peeling after that."