Football song is No. 1 for the fourth time

LONDON • Britain's best-known football song Three Lions has scored yet again, topping the British pop chart last Friday.

This was despite England getting knocked out in the World Cup semi-final by Croatia.

The song, by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds, containing the line "football's coming home", has become the de facto anthem of English football since 1996.

It is the first time in the British chart's 66-year history that a song has racked up four spells at No. 1, each time with the same artist line-up. The original 1996 version topped the charts twice.

A 1998 version with updated verses was a champion too and now the original is back in the top spot.

Comedians Baddiel and Skinner penned the lyrics to the tune written by rock band The Lightning Seeds' frontman Ian Broudie. It was originally written for the 1996 European Championships.

The "football's coming home" refrain, originally referring to England hosting the event, came to represent the hope that the sport's founding nation could win the World Cup and was sung with gusto by fans throughout Russia 2018.

Baddiel said of the song returning to No. 1: "Well, this is awkward."

Skinner added: "I must say, as consolation prizes go..."

The only other songs to have managed four stints at the top of the British chart, but with different artists, are Do They Know It's Christmas?, Unchained Melody, I Believe and Singing The Blues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE