Folk music with a brilliant jazz flair

Puerto Rico-born saxophonist Miguel Zenon has been an avid ambassador for his country's music and his latest album is another exemplar of his scholarly approach. He is deeply rooted in, and justifiably proud of, Puerto Rico's rich traditions. This album celebrates singer Ismael Rivera, nicknamed El Sonero Mayor, the greatest sonero - a lead singer who improvises.

As in his breakthrough album 2011's Alma Adentro: The Puerto Rican Songbook, Zenon interprets his country's music through the lens of jazz and it is a perfect match.

With members of his quartet, Zenon brings a quicksilver brilliance to a repertoire that is rooted in folk music but easily branches out to accommodate the freewheeling melodic and chord improvisations so beloved of jazz practitioners.

In Traigo Salsa, listen to how bassist Hans Glawischnig sets a basic rhythm going before Henry Cole enters on a jazzy drum counterpoint and Zenon's singing alto saxophone swoops in. It is a contemporary take, slower than Rivera's brighter dance rhythms, but Zenon's evocative playing mimicks the elegant line of the singer's melody.

Zenon's playing also pays tribute to the other half of his musical heritage courtesy of American jazz and pop. The mad burbling openings of La Gata Montesa and El Negro Bembon reference the complex playing of Charlie Parker. And the mischievous quote from Tequila snuck into El Nazareno shows he is not just a studious academic.