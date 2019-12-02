Fish Leong sees psychiatrist after marriage breaks down

KUALA LUMPUR • When Fish Leong was promoting her new album in September, she cried when she sang the song Slow To Cool Down.

Earlier, at the launch event for her album in Taipei, she had admitted the rumours that she had split up from her Taiwanese husband Tony Chao, a businessman, were true.

Weeks have gone by and it looks like the wounds have not healed completely, with reports that Leong, 41, is seeing a psychiatrist for counselling.

The Malaysian singer, who also has fans in China and Taiwan, is seeking solace in reading as well as spending time with her five-year-old son Anderson and her mother, reported China Press.

She had kept quiet about the status of her marriage when news of the break-up first surfaced.

But Mr Chao, 44, had brushed off the talk then, saying it was common for married couples to argue.

They wed in 2010 and Leong, who reportedly used her money to support Mr Chao's business ventures, was said to be upset over his alleged womanising.

Now that she is single again, she is planning for a brighter future for herself.

She has signed up for performances in at least 60 cities for her concert tour next year.

"I will use my recent experiences and pour it back into music," she told reporters last month.

She also posted on social media that one must be "brave to face a problem" and that she had decided to come clean because she owes her loyal fans clarity about her life.

Meanwhile, Mr Chao has not been short of female company after the divorce.

Taiwanese media outlet Mirror Media reported that he was spotted at the home of a woman.

The couple, plus another woman, Taiwanese celebrity Demi Lin, were also photographed holidaying together in Singapore.

He was said to have picked up the tab for Lin's shopping trips.