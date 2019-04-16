Fire breaks out at Coachella

A fire broke out early last Saturday at a mobile shower facility during the first weekend of activities in Indio, California.

Fans were quick to upload photographs of the blaze. At one point, people were told to evacuate the areas closest to the incident, but the fire was soon put out.

No injuries were reported.

But the show must go on and there were plenty of sizzling performances on stage.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande and Blackpink showed why they were chosen as headlining acts, while other artists, from Kacey Musgraves and Janelle Monae to Aphex Twin and Billie Eilish, proved they were equally hot.

The festival re-ignites with a similar line-up from Friday to Sunday.