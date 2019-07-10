Fire-alarm prank at hotel enrages NCT 127 fans

LONDON • Trigger a fire alarm so you can watch your favourite boy band evacuate from their hotel.

That was what happened on Sunday in London, with the commotion blamed on an overzealous fan of South Korean group NCT 127.

Earlier, the nine-member group had played at Wembley Arena as part of their world tour, Neo City - The Origin.

A reviewer for Metro described the action onstage as high energy, noting that "even the patient parents in the crowd couldn't help but dance".

But the joy NCT 127 felt in holding a red-hot concert soon went up in smoke when they were back at the hotel, where some fans stayed as well.

While it was a prank, the harsh ringing of the fire alarm set off panic.

One person posted online: "Whichever fan let the fire alarm off in our hotel to make NCT evacuate is disgusting. Everyone was panicking, including us, my son, NCT and their staff.

"Stop embarrassing the fandom, this is crazy behaviour that isn't acceptable."

According to Koreaboo portal, another person posted that "there wasn't an evacuation announcement on the floor I was on" and the confusion "scared the life out of me".

A third person posted that "my son was hysterically crying. It also stopped a wedding that was being held at the hotel".

Other fans were enraged that the irresponsible act interrupted the boy band's rest after they had given their all in Wembley Arena.

NCT 127 are scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 20.

The security staff of whichever hotel in Singapore they have booked rooms in must be alarmed over what happened in London and are surely taking steps to avoid a repeat.