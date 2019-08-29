Final Millennium book hits stores

STOCKHOLM • It is only right that a best-selling novel series about an unstoppable computer-hacker assassin should go out with a bang.

In The Girl Who Lived Twice, hitting bookstores in 30-odd countries this month, Stieg Larsson's anti-heroine Lisbeth Salander is back for a high-paced final instalment of the Millennium saga.

The last in the series, which kicked off in 2005 with The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, is a tale of political scandal, death and power games with lashings of Nordic noir.

It wraps up a six-part social commentary on contemporary Sweden, the threat of technology to individual liberties and violence towards women.

For the finale, Salander is in Moscow to settle a feud with evil twin sister Camilla, before becoming embroiled with gangsters.

It is this kind of psychological suspense that helped the series sell about 100 million copies worldwide. Larsson, a Swedish journalist who specialised in covering far-right politics, died at 50 from a heart attack in 2004, a year before the release of the first book, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

It was followed by The Girl Who Played With Fire (2006) and The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet's Nest (2007).

After the first three novels were published, another Swede, David Lagercrantz was commissioned to finish the saga. The Girl In The Spider's Web (2015) and The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye (2017) went on to sell 14 million copies.

"For me, it's over," Lagercrantz said. "But Lisbeth is immortal. She will live on in one way or another, in TV, cinema or in other books."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE