Films & TV picks: Whose house is this? By the asian film archive

WHOSE HOUSE IS THIS? BY THE ASIAN FILM ARCHIVE

Set in rural Kazakhstan, Mariam (2019, PG, 75 minutes) is the story of a woman forced to be far more than she thought she could be.

After her husband vanishes, Mariam (Meruert Sabbusinova) is caught in a bureaucratic limbo. Without his body, the government cannot offer her financial assistance, worsening the bad financial situation that she and her young children are already in.

The Asian Film Archive has gone online with its Rewired streaming plan, giving audiences access to films during cinema closures here. Cinemas will reopen next Monday.

Rewired kicks off with the programme Whose House Is This?: New Cinema Of Central Asia, featuring works from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, all places of growing prominence in world cinema.

THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF (2020, NC16)

After Czech painter Barbora Kysilkova had her pieces stolen from a gallery, she met one of the thieves to ask his permission to paint his portrait.

The thief, a man with a prison record, said yes and the result is this film by Norwegian film-maker Benjamin Ree, described by The Guardian as "the year's most moving documentary" and winner of a storytelling award at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

The film is presented by the Singapore Film Society and Shaw Organisation.

FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC (PG13)

89 minutes/Showing at The Projector from next Wednesday

This 2019 drama from acclaimed German director Werner Herzog will help mark the reopening of indie cinema The Projector next Wednesday.

He became intrigued by the idea that in Japan, one can rent fake family members, such as partners and parents, to smooth over awkward social occasions. Working in Japan, with Japanese actors, he tells the story of a man who runs such an agency.

The film, which stars Mahiro Tanimoto and Ishii Yuichi, was selected for the Cannes and Telluride film festivals.

