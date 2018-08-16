Filming of Mulan begins

LOS ANGELES • Disney's live-action remake of the legend of a Chinese woman warrior, Mulan, has started production, the company announced on Monday.

Disney also unveiled the first image from the film, showing actress Liu Yifei armed with a sword.

Liu, 30, got the title role following a year-long global casting, with Gong Li as a powerful, dangerous witch and Jet Li as the emperor of China.

Hua Mulan, according to legend, lived in a tumultuous era of Chinese history more than 1,400 years ago. She disguised herself as a man so she could serve in the army in place of her aged father.

Disney released the animated version of Mulan in 1998 to favourable reviews and it became one of the highest-grossing films worldwide that year.

The new version will hit American theatres in March 2020.

XINHUA