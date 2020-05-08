Film & TV Picks: Time To Hunt

TIME TO HUNT (NC16)

134 minutes/Netflix

Time To Hunt is a thriller set in a future South Korea ruined by mass poverty, causing widespread criminality and corruption.

It begins with three likeable young men at the bottom of society, whose desire for a fresh start overseas leads them to rob a mob-owned casino. After the robbery, the three flee across the country, chased by a relentless contract killer hired by the mob.

The film's star-studded young cast includes Choi Woo-shik, who broke onto the international film scene as the son of a struggling family in Parasite (2019), Lee Je-hoon (Signal, 2016) and Ahn Jae-hong (Fight For My Way, 2015).

NEVER HAVE I EVER

Netflix

From creator and actor Mindy Kaling comes Never Have I Ever - a coming-of-age, young adult romantic comedy about an Indian-American teenager, Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who lives with her family in Los Angeles.

Kaling - who with The Mindy Project became the first Indian-American showrunner and star of a Hollywood television show - loosely based the story on her experiences growing up as a child of Indian immigrants and a self-professed nerd.

The 10-part series looks at Devi's life eight months after the traumatic loss of a family member.

While suppressing her sadness, Devi falls for the hot swimmer at school Paxton Hall-Yoshida, fights with her academic nemesis Ben Gross and weathers crises with best friends Fabiola and Eleanor.

BORN FREE (PG)

95 minutes/Available on Channel 5 and meWATCH on Sunday, 12.30pm

This 1966 British classic film starring Virginia McKenna and Bill Travers tells the real-life story of a couple who raised Elsa the lioness - an orphaned lion cub - until adulthood before they released her into the wild in Kenya.

British actors McKenna and Travers - who were married then and stayed so until Travers' death in 1994 - were so moved by the process of filming Born Free, a box-office hit, that they both became life-long animal rights activists.

They set up the Born Free Foundation, an international wildlife charity that protects animals in their natural habitats, runs rescue centres and campaigns against keeping wild animals in captivity.

The film won two Oscars, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for its original song and score.