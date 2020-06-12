Film & TV Picks: Da 5 Bloods Viewing Party

DA 5 BLOODS VIEWING PARTY

Da 5 Bloods (M18, 156 minutes), released on Netflix today, is directed and co-written by two-time Oscar nominee Spike Lee.

The drama follows four black veterans - Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis) and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr) - going to Vietnam to find the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) as well as buried treasure. This journey forces the men to think about a war which has left a stain on their conscience.

The viewing party is hosted by the Singapore Film Society and will be followed by an online discussion about Lee's work, race relations and other topics.

WHEN: Today, 8pm, with a post-movie online group discussion ADMISSION: Free, but the viewing of the film requires a Netflix subscription. The watch party requires the installation of the netflixparty.com browser plug-in INFO: Links to the watch party and online group discussion will be shown on the Telegram group /t.me/singaporefilmsociety and facebook.com/singaporefilmsociety

John Lui

THE ART OF SELF-DEFENSE (M18)

100 minutes/ HBO GO and HBO (June 22, 10am)/4 stars



PHOTO: HBO



This bone-dry comedy looks at the violent fantasy at the heart of the American idea of manhood: That a "real" man is the one who dominates.

That idea, some say, is why the police choke citizens and break the skulls of protesters. It also explains United States President Donald Trump's tweets in which he frequently vows to "get tough" with enemies.

Casey, played by Jesse Eisenberg (above, foreground) at his nervy, wide-eyed best, is weak, physically and mentally.

Bullied at his office job and despised everywhere else, things reach a breaking point after a mugging which leaves him badly beaten. In desperation, he joins a karate school, where he meets the mysterious Sensei (Alessandro Nivola, above, background) and secretive senior student Anna (Imogen Poots).

Writer-director Riley Stearns sees masculine brutality for what it is: the pose of a fragile being with nothing inside. Nivola's Sensei is as properly repugnant as he needs to be to make the film work as a warning about the self-deception at the heart of the tough-guy image.

John Lui

CENTRAL PARK

Apple TV+/ 3 stars



PHOTO: APPLE TV+



If you are not a fan of musicals or animated series pitched at adults, you probably didn't think there was much need for a show that was both.

But Apple TV+'s Central Park has an impressive pedigree in each genre.

The creator is Loren Bouchard, who made the clever, sweet-natured animated family comedy Bob's Burgers (2011 to present). And the voice cast features two Tony winners from the original production of Hamilton (Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs), along with Frozen (2013 and 2019) stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad.

Viewers meet park manager Owen Tillerman (Odom Jr), who lives on the grounds with wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn) and children Molly (Bell) and Cole (Tituss Burgess).

But the Tillermans and the park face an existential threat: a mean old heiress named Bitsy (Stanley Tucci), who is scheming to buy it and turn it into condominiums.

As he showed with Bob's Burgers, Bouchard has a knack for picking men who can hilariously animate female characters, and Tucci's turn as the acidic Bitsy is reason enough to tune in to this show.

Alison De Souza