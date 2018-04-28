Film to be made about Weinstein

NEW YORK • Harvey Weinstein made a clutch of Oscar-winning films. Now, the disgraced producer will be the subject of a film - about the accusations of sexual harassment and assault that ended his career and The New York Times team that broke the story.

Brad Pitt's production house Plan B and Annapurna Pictures have acquired the rights to make the film, the Times reported on Thursday.

The movie will chronicle Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey investigating Weinstein's misconduct - stories that recently earned them a Pulitzer Prize, which they shared with Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker.

Producers are looking to Oscar-winning films Spotlight (2015) and All The President's Men (1976) as models for the film, which will focus not on Weinstein's litany of alleged misdeeds but on the journalists and the obstacles they faced while reporting.

Since the Times and New Yorker articles came out last October, more than 100 women have publicly accused Weinstein of misconduct.

Among them is Gwyneth Paltrow.

At the time she said he harassed her, she was dating Pitt, who confronted Weinstein over the incident.

