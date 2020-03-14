Film releases on hold

LOS ANGELES • The release of Walt Disney's epic action movie Mulan, Universal Pictures' ninth Fast And Furious film and Paramount thriller A Quiet Place Part II were postponed on Thursday as Hollywood scrambled to adjust to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

Disney had held a red-carpet premiere on Monday to promote Mulan and said at the time the film would be released in the United States as planned on March 27.

But on Thursday, as the American authorities urged against large gatherings and took other steps to stop the coronavirus spread, Disney said it had decided "out of an abundance of caution" to postpone the debut of Mulan, as well as next month's releases, The New Mutants and Antlers.

"We truly believe in the moviegoing experience and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date," a Disney spokesman said.

F9, the new Fast And Furious movie from Comcast's Universal Pictures, was scheduled to debut on May 22. Its release was delayed by nearly a year to April 2, 2021.

Mulan and F9 were expected to rank among the biggest box-office hits in the coming months, but were among several disruptions to global entertainment caused by the coronavirus.

The virus has closed movie theatres in China, Italy and many other nations, while a ban on travel from Europe to the US announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday is seen likely to curtail red carpets and other promotional events for movies and stars.

US movie theatres remained open as of Thursday. But an industry source said operators may close larger theatres in some areas depending on advice from the local authorities.

Also on Thursday, Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS, indefinitely delayed the release of the thriller A Quiet Place Part II, which was due to start its international roll-out next Wednesday.

It also postponed the romantic comedy The Lovebirds, originally set for April 3.

"Due to the everchanging circumstances of what's going on in the world, now is clearly not the right time to do that," Quiet Place director John Krasinski said in a post on his Instagram account.

Patrons in Singapore who have bought tickets to a double-bill screening of A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II next Tuesday will be informed by cinemas by e-mail or text message about how to claim refunds.

The Sony animation film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has also been moved from early next month to early August.

REUTERS