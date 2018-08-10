Film Picks: Viddsee Juree Awards Singapore

VIDDSEE JUREE AWARDS SINGAPORE

Following similar events in other parts of South-east Asia, this short film competition organised by the Viddsee video streaming site comes to Singapore for the first time. Ten films, from independent film-makers and schools in Singapore, have been shortlisted for the finals.

The event will also feature talks and workshops, which are open to the public, and will close with the awards ceremony on Aug 19 at The Projector cinema.

Among the short films is The Drum by Ler Jiyuan, a 25-minute work about a man named Kang (played by Wang Yuqing), who finds solace in a pair of Indian drums after being forced into early retirement.

INFO: www.viddsee.com/juree/singapore2018

THE OLD TRILOGY

National Day celebrations continue through the weekend with this selection of documentaries about Singapore, all showing at The Projector.

The Old Trilogy - Old Places (2010), Old Romances (2012) and Old Friends (2015) - are loving tributes to the Lion City, looking at our favourite locations, relationships and hawker haunts. The films are co-directed by a number of film-makers, including Royston Tan and Eva Tang.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Until Tuesday, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (PG)

120 minutes

Screened as part of a celebration of the works of acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda, this drama follows a man named Ryota (Masaharu Fukuyama), who discovers that his biological son was switched at birth with the boy he is raising.

The critically acclaimed film was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Until Sunday, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg