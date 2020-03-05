Film Picks: Spirited Away, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, The Invisible Man

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD (PG)

109 minutes/now showing exclusively at The Projector/ 3.5 stars

Journalist Lloyd Vogel (Welsh actor Matthew Rhys) is sceptical about Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks). He thinks that Rogers, the beloved children's show host, is a con artist, or an actor who has fooled the public into thinking that his saintly public image resembles his real self.

In this inventive, sometimes hallucinogenic, biography of Rogers, director Marielle Heller deploys a fascinating array of magical-realist visual tools - much of it inspired by the Rogers television set and its collection of puppets, toys and animation segments.

SPIRITED AWAY (PG)

125 minutes/streaming on Netflix/5 stars

Part of the Studio Ghibli collection now on the streaming service, this 2001 work marked a creative high point in the studio's history and ranks among the best animated films of all time.

In this melancholic but enchanting look at how a child conquers her fears, 10-year-old Chihiro stumbles into the spirit realm and cannot leave until she breaks the spell holding her parents captive.

THE INVISIBLE MAN (M18)



PHOTO: UIP



125 minutes/now showing/4 stars

Writer-director Leigh Whannell beds the frequently-remade story in a thoroughly gripping domestic thriller. The rest, including Elizabeth Moss's fine acting and yes, high-quality special effects, are bonuses.

Cecilia Kass (Moss) is a woman escaping the clutches of violent boyfriend Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a scientist. Her nightmare is just beginning as things happen that only she sees and others cannot.

Cecilia, under assault from unseen hands, is given the brush-off by friends and family who tell her she is suffering from post-traumatic stress or over-medicating or some other regurgitated platitude. It feels relatable, contemporary and enraging.