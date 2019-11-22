Film Picks: Singapore International Film Festival

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

In the fast-selling biography The Two Popes (2019, PG13, 125 minutes), Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce play Pope Benedict and Cardinal Bergoglio respectively.

In 2013, to the shock of assembled cardinals, Pope Benedict announced his retirement, becoming the first pope to do so of his own choosing since 1294.

Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles (City Of God, 2002) handles the story that tackles what went on with the two men leading to that moment.

ROAD TO MARS (M18)

96 minutes/Now showing

This 2017 comedy-drama tells the story of Emilia (Tessa Ia), a woman with a terminal illness who embarks on a final holiday with her friend Violeta (Camila Sodi).

On their road trip to Baja California, they encounter a man who claims to be an alien from Mars.

The film is screening here as part of the Latin American Film Festival.

FROZEN 2 (PG)

103 minutes/Now showing/3.5 stars

This hugely anticipated follow-up to the 2013 hit mixes some gloom into the glitter. In parts, the tone is subdued, almost sombre, with the high spirits of the first movie now replaced by confusion and yearning.

A few years after the events of the first movie, Elsa (again voiced by Broadway powerhouse Idina Menzel) is troubled by a faint song that only she can hear. The melody draws her northwards to a magical forest. Joined by sister Anna (Kristen Bell), her boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) and reindeer Sven, they embark on a journey that will explain how Elsa came to be born with magical powers. A change of tone takes courage and that has to be applauded. This movie could have gone out the Disney factory gates without an ounce of novelty. That there is any inventiveness at all is a minor miracle, considering that sticking the faces of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven or Olaf on any product is guaranteed money in the bank.