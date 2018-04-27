Film Picks: Singapore International Festival Of Arts: Singular Screens, Unsane, and more

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS: SINGULAR SCREENS

This annual festival showcases the best and boldest new voices from around the world. Among this year's line-up is the creative documentary Die Tomorrow (PG13, 75 minutes), in which Thai director Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit traces the last hours on earth of six Bangkok residents, using interviews, news reports and archive footage to explore the ideas of isolation and living in the present.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow to May 11, various times ADMISSION: $9 a film, $24 for three films, from sifa.sg/programmes/singular-screens

UNSANE (NC16)

96 minutes/4 stars

In this woman-in-peril thriller, Sawyer (Claire Foy) at first feels like the classic gaslighted female, the one who feels her sense of reality slipping away because everyone tells her she is not seeing what is obvious to everyone else. She has been trapped in a mental institution against her will and no one cares when she tells them she does not belong.

Director Steven Soderbergh makes that classic set-up feel fresh, and the result is white-knuckle intense.

EUROPEAN UNION FILM FESTIVAL

One of the offerings at the 28th edition of the longest-running foreign film festival in Singapore is drama-comedy Fukushima Mon Amour (PG13, 104 minutes) from Germany.

Marie (Rosalie Thomass) is at loose ends in Germany and hops on a plane to Japan, with vague plans of helping the survivors of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. She meets older resident Satomi (Kaori Momoi) and the two develop a prickly relationship.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road WHEN: May 10 to 20, various times ADMISSION: $12 INFO: www.euff.sg

POLISH FILM FESTIVAL 2018

This is the first time a festival from Poland is being held in Singapore. Today's screening will be Carte Blanche (NC16, 106 minutes), about a high-school teacher who hides his deteriorating eyesight from everyone for the sake of his students. The film is inspired by real events and Jacek Lusinski won Best Director at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival and Shanghai International Film Festival.

WHERE: The Projector, Golden Mile Tower, Beach Road WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO:theprojector.sg