Film Picks: Singapore Gaga

SINGAPORE GAGA (PG)

55 minutes

This feature, which premiered at the 2005 edition of the Singapore International Film Festival, was the first Singapore documentary to get a theatrical release here.

In this essay about the island's sonic landscape, director-producer Tan Pin Pin looks at buskers, street vendors, cheerleaders and other local performers, including the late ventriloquist Victor Khoo and his puppet Charlee.

For a limited period, the film will be made available for streaming to raise funds for indie cinema The Projector during its closure. On June 13, 4.30pm, there will be a Facebook Live question-and-answer session with Tan at facebook.com/TheProjectorSG.

WHEN: Today to June 14 ADMISSION: US$9.99 (S$14) for a 24-hour streaming period (only in Singapore) INFO: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/singapore-gaga

John Lui

INTO THE NIGHT

Netflix

4 stars

This turbulent, white-knuckle ride of a series starts with the hijacking of a commercial airplane by Terenzio (Stefano Cassetti).

He is no terrorist, but an Italian Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) officer who has learnt a terrible secret - sunrise will bring about death as something has gone wrong with the sun.

The pan-European cast of characters speaking French, English and Italian, among others, each have regrets and secrets. There are twists and turns - some decidedly improbable - and plenty of exciting moments to keep one glued to the six episodes.

Both Eurosceptics and Europhiles can find support for their camps as Into The Night is at once a send-up and celebration of Europe. National stereotypes are readily reached for by the characters, leading to bruised egos and even fisticuffs.

At the same time, only by working together do they have hope of somehow staying alive as they keep flying west, into the night.

Boon Chan

UNCUT GEMS WATCH PARTY

Netflix

5 stars

Uncut Gems (NC16, 2019, 135 minutes) is a black comedy about Howard (Adam Sandler), a New York jeweller who seems to find himself on the verge of either complete victory or utter disaster. He, like the audience, never knows till the last moment.

After the gambling addict gets his hands on the jewel of his dreams - the uncut opal of the title - he sees in its glow his last shot at breaking free. Nothing goes as planned, of course.

The post-screening group chat is organised by the Singapore Film Society and will deal with the topic of realism in the film.

WHEN: Today, 7.30pm, followed by a post-movie group discussion ADMISSION: Free, but the viewing of the film requires a Netflix subscription. The watch party requires the installation of the netflixparty.com browser plug-in. INFO: Links to the watch party and online group discussion will be shown on the Telegram group t.me/singaporefilmsociety and facebook.com/singaporefilmsociety

John Lui