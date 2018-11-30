Film Picks: Singapore Cinema: Between Takes

SINGAPORE CINEMA: BETWEEN TAKES

How well do you know Singapore film history? The Singapore Film Commission (SFC), in celebrating its 20th anniversary, commissioned a documentary to commemorate the biggest milestones of Singapore cinema. The film, Singapore Cinema: Between Takes, will be screened tomorrow, along with a panel discussion with local film-makers Eric Khoo, Kirsten Tan and Sanif Olek as well as SFC director Joachim Ng.

WHERE: Gallery Theatre, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am ADMISSION: A refundable $5 registration fee from Peatix (go to https://sgiff2018-sgo-sgcinema.peatix.com/)

SHADOW (NC16)

115 mins

If you missed Zhang Yimou's gorgeous wuxia masterpiece Shadow in cinemas earlier this year, you can catch it at The Projector this weekend.

The film, which stars real-life Chinese celebrity golden couple Deng Chao and Sun Li, is an intricate tale about secret identities and court intrigue during the Three Kingdoms period.

Veteran film-maker Zhang, said to have "returned to form" after his critically panned monster movie The Great Wall (2016), finally bagged his first Golden Horse award for Best Director for Shadow earlier this month. The film also snagged the most number of awards at the ceremony.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sunday, 2.20pm ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Turning 18 (2018) is a documentary about two indigenous Taiwanese teenage girls on the cusp of adulthood - one is a sex abuse survivor and the other a teenage mother. The two impoverished girls meet and become friends at a vocational training programme, where they share dreams of having happy families and leading better lives.

The film, which also examines the bigger issues of sexual abuse of minors and casual racism in Taiwan, is one of 103 films showing at the Singapore International Film Festival.

WHERE: Various locations, including Capitol Theatre, National Gallery Singapore and National Museum of Singapore MRT: Various WHEN: Till Dec 9 ADMISSION: $12 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)