Film Picks: Set It Up, Ring Of Fury, and more

SET IT UP

Netflix/Any time on demand

Overworked and exhausted, office personal assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) come up with the perfect plan to finally get some free time for themselves - by setting up their respective bosses Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs) on a date with each other.

It is a simple premise, but the film, now showing on Netflix, has gotten strong reviews for its low-key charm reminiscent of classic 1990s romantic comedies.

RING OF FURY

In Ring Of Fury (1973), Singapore's first gongfu flick, karate master Peter Chong plays noodle-seller Fei Pao, who seeks revenge on a group of thugs after they exact a price for his refusal to pay protection fees.

This weekend's screening of the film, now considered a cult B-movie, will see Chong appearing along with some of his disciples to give a demonstration of high-flying kicks. He will also answer questions and sign autographs.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road WHEN: Sunday, 4.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

ASIAN RESTORED CLASSICS

The annual Asian Restored Classics film festival celebrates the best of Asian cinema and allows audiences to catch restored versions of iconic classics on the big screen again.

This year, catch nine acclaimed films such as Tokyo Story (1953, with Setsuko Hara and Chishu Ryu), the Yasujiro Ozu masterpiece about an elderly couple who travel from their seaside village to Tokyo to visit their busy adult children who have no time to pay them much attention.

There is also Made In Hong Kong (1997), Fruit Chan's award-winning film about a triad member (played by Sam Lee) in Hong Kong who gets sucked deeper into the criminal underworld as he tries to pay off his girlfriend's medical expenses.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road, and National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road WHEN: Till Sept 2, various times ADMISSION: $13 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: arc.asianfilmarchive.org/2018