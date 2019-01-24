Film picks: Schindler's List 25th anniversary, regional monster movies in State Of Motion

SCHINDLER'S LIST 25TH ANNIVERSARY (M18)

196 minutes/Now showing

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Schindler's List (1993), a fully restored version of the acclaimed work returns to the big screen.

Set in World War II, this inspirational true story about how a man named Oskar Schindler (played by Liam Neeson) managed to save the lives of over 1,000 Jews has been included on numerous "best of" cinema lists. It also won seven Academy Awards, including for Best Picture.

WHERE: Major cinemas islandwide

ADMISSION: From $9.50, check the various cineplexes for details

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL

Who does not love a hearty bowl of ramen? For the three main characters in the film Lost In Ramen (2018), their connection to it is so much more than just a quick meal.

Find out how a bowl of noodles manages to link a high school girl, a grieving restaurant owner and a food expert in the film showing at the Japanese Film Festival, an annual event that showcases some of the best of Japanese cinema.

WHERE: Shaw Theatres Lido, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Orchard (Shaw Theatres Lido), Nicoll Highway (The Projector)

WHEN: Till Feb 10

ADMISSION: From $13 a film, from www.shaw.sg and theprojector.sg

SINGAPORE MENTAL HEALTH FILM FESTIVAL

ven though more information about mental health is now available, there is still a lot of stigma surrounding it.

The Singapore Mental Health Film Festival aims to tackle negative attitudes by screening a series of films that highlight various mental health issues. Acclaimed Hong Kong drama Mad World (2016), which stars Shawn Yue as a man struggling with bipolar disorder, is part of the line-up.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

WHEN: Feb 21 to Feb 24

ADMISSION: $18 from smhff.peatix.com

STATE OF MOTION 2019: A FEAR OF MONSTERS

The mythical Orang Minyak and Pontianak figures have long terrified and fascinated many Singaporeans in horror films, but what is their history and how did they come about?

Find out more at this film history exhibition, which examines the various monsters featured in iconic South-east Asian films. Look out for fun horror movie-themed artefacts including posters, film memorabilia, as well as collectable toys.

WHERE: National Library Building, Plaza, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

WHEN: Saturday (Jan 26) till Feb 24

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.stateofmotion.sg