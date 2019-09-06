Film picks: Plus One

PLUS ONE (M18)

99 minutes/3.5 Stars

Alice (Maya Erskine) and Ben (Jack Quaid) are friends from college.Ben is single and looking; Alice has just broken up with her long-time boyfriend and is broken-hearted.

They are at an age when everyone they know is getting married, so they make a deal. If they cannot find anyone else to accompany them, they will be each other's plus ones at every wedding they are invited to.

This indie comedy is animated by Erskine's mischievous, often prickly charm. Her Alice is a live wire - the drunk guest falling into the pool or dancing a little too aggressively. She is about as unselfconscious as a person can get, but it masks the hurt of a recent break-up.

APOCALYPSE NOW: FINAL CUT PREMIERE WITH Q&A (M18)

230 minutes

The Vietnam war classic (starring Martin Sheen), celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, has been re-released a number of times. This is the latest, created by director Francis Ford Coppola and first showcased at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. This version features a sharper image because it is taken from the original negatives, with a tighter cut than the Redux reissue of some years ago.

The 230-minute run time of the event includes a 47-minute recording of a film discussion between Coppola and film-maker Steven Soderbergh. Other screenings, without the Q&A, are also available.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sept 15, 2pm ADMISSION: $16 standard, $14 concession ($13.50 for screenings without the Q&A) INFO: theprojector.sg

NORDIC FILM FESTIVAL

Singapore's first festival of films from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden features eight films covering almost every genre. They include the Swedish sports biopic Borg Vs McEnroe (2017, rating to be advised, 108 minutes). It follows the tennis rivalry that newspapers loved: The cool Swede Bjorn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) was, in temperament and playing style, the opposite of the truculent American, John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf). Both were locked in a battle for the world number one spot.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today to Sept 15, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg